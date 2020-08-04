Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 72.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,404,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.53.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

