Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.42.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.98 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,404,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,488. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.53. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

