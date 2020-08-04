Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

ALLT traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,231. The firm has a market cap of $419.08 million, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.80. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. On average, analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

