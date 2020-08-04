Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 34.3% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,471.72. The company had a trading volume of 75,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,320. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,000.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,477.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,376.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

