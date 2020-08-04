American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $424.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,019.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,485 shares of company stock valued at $368,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 22.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Public Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.