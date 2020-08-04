Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.31 on Tuesday, hitting $242.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

