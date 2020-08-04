Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,209. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $769.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. Anterix has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anterix will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $10,816,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Gangeri sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $31,867.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,685.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,876 shares of company stock worth $697,544. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Anterix by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 122.7% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 52,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Anterix by 31.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $30,981,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.