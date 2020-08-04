Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 43.28%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,736. The stock has a market cap of $175.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 65.24, a current ratio of 65.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

