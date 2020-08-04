Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,739. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $329.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,835.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $513,875 over the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $3,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

