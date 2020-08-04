Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 2,065,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.33 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

