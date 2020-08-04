Ares Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,054% compared to the typical volume of 427 call options.

ARCC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 58,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -244.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ares Capital by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its position in Ares Capital by 989.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

