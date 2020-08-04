Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

