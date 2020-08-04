AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.98.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. 1,350,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $215.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

