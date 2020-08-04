Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Auryn Resources.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Auryn Resources stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Auryn Resources has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auryn Resources (AUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.