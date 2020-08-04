Badger Daylighting (BAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Badger Daylighting to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$136.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.90 million.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

TSE BAD traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$29.29. 24,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.08. Badger Daylighting has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,518,400.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAD shares. TD Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.