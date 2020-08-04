Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given a $28.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 90.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 3,818,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175,136 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 490,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 123,132 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

