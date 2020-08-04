Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $15.32

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.13, but opened at $15.32. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 3,052,653 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

