BidaskClub Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Sell

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,847. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.97 per share, with a total value of $106,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,422,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after buying an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 137,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $11,426,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

