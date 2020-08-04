BidaskClub Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Buy

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 37,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Celsius has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $999.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,410.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

