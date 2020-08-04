BidaskClub Lowers Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Strong Sell

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GERN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 61,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $346.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.68. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

