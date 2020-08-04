BidaskClub Upgrades Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Strong-Buy

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COOP. Wedbush raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

COOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,111. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

