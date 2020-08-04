Botty Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. 7,035,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.85. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

