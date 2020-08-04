Botty Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

