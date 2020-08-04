Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 8,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles I. Massoud purchased 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $31,820.04. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,962.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

