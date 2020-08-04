Brokerages Set Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Target Price at $22.50

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 18.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 321.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $235.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

