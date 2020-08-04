Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $349,381.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,059.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,782 shares of company stock valued at $31,601,081 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 939,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,176,000 after acquiring an additional 112,777 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 372,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 61.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

