Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDNS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.85. 82,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $112.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $349,381.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 336,567 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,059.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,782 shares of company stock worth $31,601,081. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

