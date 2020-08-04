Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$6.00

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
The stock has a market cap of $254.80 million and a PE ratio of -19.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Bear Creek Mining
Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.