Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$6.00

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The stock has a market cap of $254.80 million and a PE ratio of -19.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,432,967. Also, Senior Officer Elsiario Antunez De Mayolo sold 30,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at C$364,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,550 shares of company stock valued at $357,093.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.