CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWX. CIBC upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE:CWX traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.09. 389,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,919. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.28. The stock has a market cap of $454.14 million and a PE ratio of 25.65.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$326.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$309.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

