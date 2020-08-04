Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$0.25 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.05 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 51.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CJ. National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.57.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

TSE:CJ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 140,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.85.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.90). The company had revenue of C$63.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.