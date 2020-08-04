Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,048 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 455,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

