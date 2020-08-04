CIBC Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.11. 658,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.70.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$203.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.7292074 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

