Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

