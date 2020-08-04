Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:CODX traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. 4,952,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,849. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $774.37 million, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of -2.65.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 334.58% and a negative return on equity of 81.15%. Analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $450,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,000. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 151.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 73,003 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.