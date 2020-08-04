Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.68. 2,014,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,090. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

