Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,429.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

