COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR’s (CODYY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CODYY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.65. 63,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,587. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

