Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on August 14th

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of -757.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,470.6%.

CEQP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $727.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.41 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

