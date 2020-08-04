Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on August 14th

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of -757.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,470.6%.

CEQP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $727.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.41 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Dividend History for Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit