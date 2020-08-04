Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on August 14th

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.
Crestwood Equity Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of -757.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,470.6%.
CEQP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.
See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.