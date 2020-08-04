Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Down 11.8% in July

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,200 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,750. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $210.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,528 shares of company stock valued at $434,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

