Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) Insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. Buys 117,300 Shares

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 117,300 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$397,283.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,300 shares in the company, valued at C$397,283.37.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 8,800 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.77 per share, with a total value of C$33,154.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 4,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,248.00.

Shares of Crown Capital Partners stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.48. 4,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31. The company has a market cap of $32.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.73. Crown Capital Partners Inc has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWN. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$7.35 to C$7.65 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

