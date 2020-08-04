Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of DJCO traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.34. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $300.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.78. The company has a market cap of $396.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 98.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,989,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daily Journal by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Daily Journal by 396.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daily Journal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Daily Journal by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.