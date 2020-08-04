Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,632. The firm has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $207.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,929 shares of company stock worth $94,446,919. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

