Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,658. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

