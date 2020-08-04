Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. 79,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,074. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $2,172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,114,000 after buying an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Edison International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

