Eight Capital Increases Photon Control (CVE:PHO) Price Target to C$3.00

Photon Control (CVE:PHO) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Photon Control has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.30.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company specializes in rapid prototyping and manufacturing of custom original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions for contact and immersion optical temperature sensing for dielectric and conductor etch applications.

