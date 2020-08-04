Eight Capital Increases Photon Control (CVE:PHO) Price Target to C$3.00

Photon Control (CVE:PHO) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Photon Control has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.30.
About Photon Control
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.