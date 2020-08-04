Eight Capital Raises Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target to C$19.00

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$15.25 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE:ABT traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.84. 133,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,944. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$16.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.19. The stock has a market cap of $673.11 million and a PE ratio of 66.60.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.43 million. Analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

