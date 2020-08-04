Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$17.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$162,121.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,962. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total value of C$208,580.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at C$355,244.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,494 shares of company stock worth $391,411.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

