Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, May 1st.
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$17.06.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
