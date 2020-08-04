Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens Sells 31,667 Shares

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Shares of EFN traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,509. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. Element Fleet Management Corp has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 104.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.51.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$247.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

