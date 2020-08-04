Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 171,558 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 498.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 96,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 200.78% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

