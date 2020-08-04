Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

EVK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,337. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

